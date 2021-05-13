Study Shows Affluent Americans Changed Giving Behavior
- In response to the pandemic, 93% of households maintained or increased their giving to frontline organizations providing basic needs, healthcare and medicine; 85% of households maintained or increased their giving for spiritual and religious purposes; and, 94% of households maintained or increased their giving for other purposes (e.g., education, the arts, and the environment).
- Despite the constraints of social distancing and other challenges brought on by the pandemic, nearly one in three affluent Americans (30%) volunteered during 2020. Among those who volunteered, 71% either maintained (48%) or increased (23%) their volunteering activities.
Affluent households focused efforts primarily on the communities in which they live, increasing support of local charities, individuals and businesses. Some 90% of affluent households that increased their giving for basic needs and medical care in 2020 directed their donations to organizations in their own communities, 35% supported U.S. organizations outside of their community, and 15% gave internationally.
While donors often place restrictions on how or where their gifts may be spent, many donors gave general current use (i.e., unrestricted) gifts in 2020, allowing recipients flexibility to meet priority needs. Among households who gave to arts and cultural organizations, health and medical organizations, or educational institutions, large numbers gave unrestricted gifts (83%; 75%; 74%, respectively).
“In times of crisis, Americans have historically responded quickly and generously to assist others and address urgent needs,” according to Una Osili, Ph.D., Efroymson Chair in Philanthropy, professor of Economics and Philanthropic Studies and Associate Dean for Research and International Programs at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
“During the pandemic, unrestricted giving by affluent Americans supported continuing operations at many nonprofits, enabling them to continue serving their communities, and was a significant aspect of giving behavior during the pandemic. Additionally, many households expanded giving by donating to local businesses and individuals during the pandemic,” according to Osili.
The vast majority of affluent Americans (88%) said that the lockdowns and social distancing, common in 2020, had little to no impact on their households’ philanthropy. However, the pandemic did change how donors engaged with the organizations they support, with nonprofits adapting to restrictions on personal interaction by shifting programming, events and other interaction into virtual formats.
Nearly one-third of affluent Americans (31%) reported that the organizations they supported reached out to them virtually. Among those households, 53% experienced more frequent contact via email, 43% experienced more frequent virtual events and galas, 32% experienced more frequent outreach via social media, and 27% experienced more frequent outreach via physical mail.
Development of the survey was a collaborative effort between Bank of America and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. The Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy analyzed the responses for data validity and generated the statistical output. Analysis of survey results was a joint effort between the partners.