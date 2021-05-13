Study Shows Affluent Americans Changed Giving Behavior

Americans’ generosity didn’t waver during the 2020 phrase of the COVID-19 pandemic but there were dramatic shifts in behavior. Near 90% of affluent Americans gave to charity during 2020 and 47% donating to charitable organizations or financially supported individuals or businesses in direct response to the pandemic.

The behavioral shifts were seen in an increase in supporting local community needs, an increase in unrestricted gifts to a variety of nonprofit organizations, and, an increase in virtual interactions between nonprofits and donors.

Those are some of the preliminary findings from the “2021 Bank of America Study of Philanthropy: Charitable Giving by Affluent Households,” a nationwide survey of more than 1,600 affluent households, conducted in collaboration with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI. “Affluent Households” is defined for the study as a net worth of $1 million or more, excluding a primary residence, or household income exceeding $200,000 annually.

Additional ways in which affluent households responded to this historic period included:

In response to the pandemic, 93% of households maintained or increased their giving to frontline organizations providing basic needs, healthcare and medicine; 85% of households maintained or increased their giving for spiritual and religious purposes; and, 94% of households maintained or increased their giving for other purposes (e.g., education, the arts, and the environment).

Despite the constraints of social distancing and other challenges brought on by the pandemic, nearly one in three affluent Americans (30%) volunteered during 2020. Among those who volunteered, 71% either maintained (48%) or increased (23%) their volunteering activities.