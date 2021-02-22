National Philanthropic Trust Donors Granted 171% More

Responding to the coronavirus pandemic, account holders at the National Philanthropic Trust (NPTrust) granted $4.47 billion to charities during 2020, an increase of 171% over 2019.

Donors recommended 85,837 grants to nonprofits, across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, an increase of 37% compared to 2019. Grants increased in value and volume among each charitable subsector. In particular, human services, public and societal benefit, education, and environment and animal welfare each saw triple-digit increases in the value of grants.

The largest national, independent public charity that manages donors-advised funds (DAF) marks its 25th anniversary in 2021. The Jenkintown, Pa.-based organization recently released two reports: the 2020 Donor-Advised Fund report, the 14th annual compilation of DAF statistics, which covers the Fiscal Year 2019, and the Donor-Advised Fund COVID Grantmaking Survey, the first sector-wide review of grantmaking from DAFs to charities in response to the pandemic.

Grantmaking from DAFs to qualified charities increased almost 30% during the first six months of 2020, from $6.41 billion to $8.32 billion. The number of grants increased in all eight charitable subsectors that were tracked, with a total 1.3 million – up 37% from the 945,044 during the same period in 2019. Human services saw the largest jump, up 79% in value of grants, from $663 million in the first six months of 2019 to $1.187 billion over the first half of 2020.

Commercial DAFs also recently released their 2020 statistics. Fidelity Charitable reported a record $9.1 billion in grants, up 24%, distributed to 170,000 charities in 2020. Donors to Schwab Charitable reported $3.7 billion through 830,000 grants to almost 100,000 organizations. That was an increase of 35% in dollars granted and 39% in the number of grants versus 2019. In all the three DAFs accounted for more than $17 billion in grants to charities during 2020.