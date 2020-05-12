Knowing What’s On A Donor’s Mind

Donors and prospective donors are becoming more aware of and attuned to social investing. This trend has manifest in such forms as putting money into investment vehicles that support worthwhile causes or trying to dictate where or how their donations are used.

The book “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Giving Back” offers a wide range of information to people considering concentrating investments in socially responsible investments (SRIs). Although the information is intended for those who wish to contribute money, knowing what is on the minds of supporters could be helpful to nonprofit managers.

Regarding socially responsible funding, the book offers the following tips: