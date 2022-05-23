Employees, Consumers Want A Say In Corporate Giving

Employees and consumers expect to be involved in corporate philanthropy and decisions, demanding business leaders consider a new approach that is more stakeholder driven. In fact, four of five consumers (84%) and employees (86%) believe that they should be able to have a say in how a business allocates charitable funds.

Businesses where leaders evolve the enterprise toward this new model of stakeholder philanthropy might benefit financially, with 73% of consumers saying they would purchase from a business and 78% of employees would work for a business if leaders sought their input into the charitable causes.

Furthermore, 84% of consumers and 85% of employees say the more business leaders engage consumers and employees in charitable giving decisions, the more trust there is in that business, with respondents saying they are more likely to buy from, work for and stay with companies who engage them in philanthropy.

This is data from the new Engagement in Corporate Giving study by software platform Benevity. Surveying firm Wakefield conducted the questioning, asking 1,000 North American adults their thoughts on corporate philanthropy, including community investment and granting, and how a greater impact can be made.

The data makes the case for charities engaging corporate leaders regarding philanthropic endeavors.

“Corporate philanthropy is the longest-standing way that businesses have given back, but there is a re-imagining happening in the wake of stakeholder capitalism,” said Sona Khosla, Benevity’s chief impact officer. Brands where leaders choose to engage stakeholders, notably employees and customers, in corporate philanthropy strategies “have a clear opportunity to create a more trusted relationship, helping to attract and engage today’s purpose-driven talent and customers,” she said.

Some key survey findings include: