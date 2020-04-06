COVID-19 Negatively Impacting Nearly All Charities

Just short of all of 544 global and local charitable organizations (97%) answering polling have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by Charities Aid Foundation of America (CAF America) in Alexandria, Va. Managers at more than 42% of charities provide direct services to those affected by the pandemic and are facing a steep decline in contributions and increased costs.

Other negative impacts reported include broken supply chains, staffing and operational inefficiencies, government and travel restrictions and an inability to meet the expectations of those served.

“It’s important to hear firsthand how this global pandemic is affecting our grantee partner organizations around the world, in real time,” said Ted Hart, CAF America President and CEO. “I have no doubt the powerful insights that have been shared with us, will inspire and motivate those wanting to help with COVID-19 relief, on the ground, around the world, where it can help the most.”

CAF America collected responses from 544 global organizations to learn how the pandemic is affecting them. Several of the key findings include: