ACS Gets Its Largest Crypto Gift — $250K

The American Cancer Society (ACS) received its largest ever contribution of cryptocurrency, $250,000 from Christian Linge of SafeBreast communities from Oslo, Norway. It will go into the ACS Cancer Crypto Fund.

Linge will be recognized as a “Visionary Donor.” He is already listed on the ACS Crypto Cancer Fund Wall of Honor for an earlier gift of $10,000 or more on behalf of SafeBreast Communities.

The Cancer Crypto Fund raises money that directly funds critical cancer research. Following the negative impact of COVID-19 on research funding over the past year, the crypto community’s contributions will help expand crucial research funding for new discoveries and better treatments to save lives from cancer, according to ACS officials.

“It is exciting to receive this generous and groundbreaking donation to the American Cancer Society Cancer Crypto Fund,” said Ruth Ann Dailey, senior vice president, philanthropy, for the ACS. “Our Cancer Crypto Fund is a new innovative way ACS is raising critical funds to support cancer research and new cancer-fighting developments. We are so grateful to Christian Linge and SafeBreast for their vision and contribution to the American Cancer Society and the future of cancer research,” she said.

“SafeBreast Inu is a charity-oriented crypto that works to bridge the gap between the crypto world and philanthropy,” said Linge via an ACS statement. “Not only is the American Cancer Society a world-class nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world without cancer, but it is also one of the few nonprofits that accept crypto. This makes it the perfect recipient of our donations.”

ACS accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and others. The nonprofit works through a third party to establish a digital wallet for ACS, which does not hold or own cryptocurrencies, converting the gifts to U.S. dollars through the digital wallet.

The Cancer Crypto fund is seeking to raise at least $1 million and will go directly to funding cancer research. COVID-19 reduced ACS’s ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020 – the lowest investment this century. The crypto community’s contributions will help re-establish crucial research funding for new discoveries and better treatments to save the lives of family and friends.

The American Cancer Society acknowledges donors giving $10,000 on the Cancer Crypto Fund on the Wall of Honor, with top recognition to the Visionary donors, who contribute $250,000 or more. Donors reaching the following contribution levels are also recognized on the Cancer Crypto Fund Wall of Honor: Leader $100,000+, Trailblazers $50,000+ and Supporters $10,000+.