10 Ways To Calm An Angry Donor

An angry donor is a fundraiser’s nightmare. Even fundraisers with the best of intentions can make a mistake that will lead to a long, and often loud, phone call with a donor.

There’s a popular saying in business that “the customer is always right.” This statement may have been overused to the point where it is now meaningless, but it is still important to remember not to be defensive when dealing with an unsatisfied donor.

In their book “Being Buddha At Work,” Franz Metcalf and B.J. Gallagher outlined 10 steps to take to both calm the individual down and to solve the problem. The steps are: