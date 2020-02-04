Spreadsheets Are Not Useful Donor Databases

Nonprofit staff members are very good at doing a lot with a little. Smart executive directors know when spending more will pay off big. When it comes to fundraising, spreadsheets are familiar and free, but they limit your potential to engage with donors and bring in steady funding.

The biggest limitation is the difficulty of tracking relationships. For example, if you want to be able to track each gift as a record, it’s going to be hard to associate each gift with its respective donor.

Here are five reasons why keeping your donor records in a “flat file” spreadsheet is a risky move.