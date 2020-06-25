Nominations Sought For Effective Nonprofits, Volunteers 

Public Interest Registry (PIR), the Reston, Va.-based nonprofit behind .ORG, launched its 2nd annual .ORG Impact Awards and is seeking nominations to honor organizations and individuals making the world a better place.

Award winners will be announced as part of “The Ten Days of .ORG,” an online experience beginning on Nov. 3o that celebrates the range of achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year. Each day of the celebration will place a spotlight on an award-winning organization and individuals making an impact in areas such as combatting the coronavirus, battling poverty and hunger, championing equality, and advancing environmental sustainability.

“The .ORG domain is the global home for communities, organizations, and individuals seeking to transform the world,” said Jon Nevett, CEO of PIR. “In this year marked by so much challenge and change, I am awed and inspired by the organizations and leaders in the .ORG community responding to the COVID-19 crisis and driving a generational fight for equality, equity and inclusion.”

The 2020 awards include 10 categories with winners receiving donation amounts of up to $30,000 to an eligible charitable entity of their choice and will be featured in the Ten Days of .ORG. Award categories include:

Combatting Coronavirus



Fighting Hunger and Poverty



Championing Equality, Equity, Inclusion



Promoting Education



Advancing Environmental Sustainability



Promoting A Safer Internet



Innovation Award



Outstanding Volunteer



.ORG Newcomer of The Year



.ORG of The Year



Among the 2019 .ORG Impact Awards winners were: Zehra Abbas of Studio.89, who was selected Outstanding Volunteer; World Refugees School, which was picked as .ORG Non-profit of the Year; and Community Focus Group, which received the Community Group of the Year designation. A full list of 2019 honorees is available here.

The 2020 .ORG Impact Awards nominees will also be organizations and individuals who work tirelessly in pursuit of their missions.

Submissions are open until Sept. 4 and will be reviewed by judges who are leaders in the Internet, nonprofit and marketing sectors. All nominations must be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain. The top five entries per category will be selected as finalists on Oct. 12.

Visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and to submit their nomination(s).