JMT Consulting Wins VAR Of The Year

JMT Consulting, an independent financial consulting and technology firm in the nonprofit space, was selected as the Sage Intacct VAR Partner of the Year.

The award is part of the Sage Intacct Partner Awards for 2019, recognizing Sage Intacct channel partners that have achieved unmatched customer satisfaction, significant year over year growth, and extraordinary sales success.

“We are proud to have been recognized for the sales and marketing success we have achieved this year,” said Jaqueline M. Tiso, chief executive officer and founder of JMT Consulting. “We recorded significant year-over-year revenue growth as a result of consistent and targeting marketing efforts and customer-first outreach programs in the nonprofit community. We are excited to continue to help nonprofits achieve their missions with greater visibility and sustainability by implementing best-in-class accounting solutions like Sage Intacct.”

JMT has earned several recognitions for high performance in the Sage Intacct channel program this year. They took home Marketing Partner of the Quarter in December for their strong sales performance and multi-channel marketing approach, along with membership in the 2019 Sage Intacct President’s Club for their success in helping clients streamline processes and accelerate business growth. JMT is also part of the Sage Intacct Premier Partner Program, recognizing a network of partners delivering comprehensive and high-quality services, support, and software to help companies get the maximum value from their Sage Intacct investment.

“The organizations on the Sage Intacct Partner Program award list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant impact on the overall health of the partner channel,” said Taylor Macdonald, senior vice president of Channel Sales for Sage Intacct.