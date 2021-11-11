Social Impact Think Tank Debuts, Releases Survey

Good Worldwide, Good Worldwide’s social media operation Upworthy, and Net Impact, Oakland, Calif., have formed an alliance and launched Good Institute, a social impact nonprofit thought leader and social action think tank. The new, California headquartered think tank’s mission is to empower socially responsible organizations and individuals.

Net Impact CEO Peter Lupoff has taken on the additional role of CEO for Good Institute.

“The ever-increasing power dynamic of consumers, employees and investors – each seeking new responses to prove credible progress on social impact – demand regenerative solutions and structures,” Lupoff said via a statement.

Good Worldwide is a corporation focused on fostering social impact through its media channels Good and Upworthy. Net Impact is a nonprofit that coordinates 160,000 budding economic, environmental and social change activities across 350 college campuses and local communities worldwide.

Concurrent with its launch, Good Institute released The 2021 GOOD Institute Impact Survey, which features attitudinal data on influencing the top issues facing the world.

According to survey results, nearly three out of four (73%) business leaders listed climate change as the most pressing priority, compared with just fewer than half (48%) of the general public. Six in 10 business leaders would be willing to change their careers to make a greater impact on their communities, compared with 38% of the general public.

Business leaders are also more willing to put their money where their hearts are: 30% would be willing to take a pay cut to work in social impact-related fields, compared with 15% of the general public.

Nearly one quarter (23%) of business leaders would be willing to run for office on some level to address critical social issues.

Curiously, this group didn’t list voting as the top method of influencing social impact. Among business leaders, 65% said supporting or boycotting companies was a powerful method, compared with 62% who mentioned voting. The general public is more willing to put faith in the electoral process: 80% mentioned voting as a top means of influencing social impact.

Both groups also ranked corporate social responsibility initiatives and fair treatment of employees, including paying a decent wage, as top methods of impacting social issues.

The results were culled from 159 business leaders and 399 members of the general public between the ages of 18 and 40.