Kids Say They Are Having Trouble Coping

A majority of youths nearing high school graduation have pinpointed educational or training skills they’ll need for their desired career (93%) but emotionally, 70% of youths rate their ability to cope with challenges as medium to low, according to new survey data.
Providing what authors call the largest set of data on how youths age six to 18 feel about job readiness, conflict resolution, empathy, mental health and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), the Boys and Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) released results of its 2022 Youth Right Now survey of 105,837 members from 3,067 BGCA clubs across the nation.
The Coca Cola Company and Toyota, sponsors of BGCA job readiness programs, are credited with supporting the survey.
Key findings on questions posed about job readiness and intellectual curiosity in the survey conducted from February into April include:
Most youths (94%) said they believe they can work with people different from themselves, and the same percentage of respondents said they try to help when others are in need. But respondents also expressed doubts and areas in need of improvement:
BGCA President & CEO Jim Clark, via a message about the report on the organization website, said social isolation, missed opportunities and milestones during COVID-19 played a part in youth uncertainty while youths also expressed maturity, self-confidence and empathy in other areas.
“It’s more important than ever that young people have safe, nonjudgmental adults they feel comfortable approaching about tough topics,” according to Clark’s message.
“Data shows that kids are struggling with their abilities in coping with challenges, which we know they’ve seen plenty of in the past years. And when they’re stressed about something, they often try to keep it secret. Having a caring adult in their lives who they trust and can go to when times get tough is more critical than ever,” Clark said via the statement.
Survey respondents expressed confidence they could stand up for what they believe is right, even if friends disagree (88%) and try to figure out better methods when something goes wrong (92%).
