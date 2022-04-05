You are using an outdated browser. For a faster, safer browsing experience, upgrade for free today.

Loading...

Special Report
How Effective Is Your Annual Report?
The NonProfit Times

The NonProfit Times and Yearly are seeking the best online annual reports to compete for national honors and a spot in our September issue’s special report. Nonprofit leaders spend a lot of time and resources on the organization’s annual report.

Does your report:

  • Is offered as web content (a page or section of website content), as a PDF, flipbook or video?
  • Is the digital version of the Annual Report mobile friendly?
  • Does the Annual Report have a live link to the 990?
  • Does the Annual Report include a video that showcases the mission?
  • Does it effective you communicate your cause?

These are just a few of the items judges from The NonProfit Times will be examining.

Complete in one of three divisions (click organizational size link to submit the URL for your digital annual report.)

Small    Medium                                    Large
(Up to $999,999)       ($1 million to $4,999,999)   (At least $5 million)

Deadline for submission is May 31, 2022. Winners will receive notification from The NonProfit Times on or about July 1, 2022.  (As usual, no purchase is necessary and all judges’ decisions are final.)

Tagged in : Special Report

As we celebrate our 36th year, NPT remains dedicated to supplying breaking news, in-depth reporting, and special issue coverage to help nonprofit executives run their organizations more effectively.

Previous Post
«
Next Post

Search

Sponsored

Follow us

Read our latest news on any of these social networks!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Don't miss the latest updates on the world of nonprofits!

Search

NPT Digital Edition