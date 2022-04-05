How Effective Is Your Annual Report?

The NonProfit Times and Yearly are seeking the best online annual reports to compete for national honors and a spot in our September issue’s special report. Nonprofit leaders spend a lot of time and resources on the organization’s annual report.

Does your report:

Is offered as web content (a page or section of website content), as a PDF, flipbook or video?

Is the digital version of the Annual Report mobile friendly?

Does the Annual Report have a live link to the 990?

Does the Annual Report include a video that showcases the mission?

Does it effective you communicate your cause?

These are just a few of the items judges from The NonProfit Times will be examining.

Complete in one of three divisions (click organizational size link to submit the URL for your digital annual report.)

Deadline for submission is May 31, 2022. Winners will receive notification from The NonProfit Times on or about July 1, 2022. (As usual, no purchase is necessary and all judges’ decisions are final.)