IRS Is Watching For Disqualified Persons

Back long ago, the term “private inurement” might have sounded like something of interest to the vice squad. As nonprofit leaders have learned, however, the concept can be of intense interest to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as well as to other watchdogs.

And many of those leaders have learned that lesson in an extremely painful, and public way.

In his book Every Nonprofit’s Tax Guide, Stephen Fishman wrote that nonprofit leaders can help prevent private inurement problems by having a clear awareness of Disqualified Persons (DPs), those who are in position to exercise “substantial influence” over an organization’s affairs. Fishman offerred the following guidelines as help in identifying DPs: