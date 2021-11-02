Nonprofit Rejects Offer from Britney Spears’ Sister

This is My Brave, a nonprofit dedicated to removing the stigma from mental illness and providing an outlet for stories related to their experiences, has rejected the potential proceeds of a memoir from Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of singer Britney Spears. Jamie Lynn Spears has been characterized by Britney Spears’ fans as not sufficiently supporting Britney Spears during her attempt to remove their father as conservator of Britney Spears’ finances.

This is My Brave announced its decision to reject the potential donation in an Instagram post earlier which read “We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. we are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book.” A spokesperson from This is My Brave did not return a request for follow-up comment.

This is My Brave sponsors events in cities throughout the United States which give those dealing with mental illness a forum in which to share their struggles. According to the Dulles, Va.-based organization’s Form 990 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, This is My Brave ran a $20,269 deficit after generating total revenue of $648,960.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is due out in January 2022. After allegedly being very close while growing up, the sisters reportedly have a strained relationship of late, with the stresses deepening when Jamie Lynn Spears announced plans for her memoir. According to numerous published reports, Britney Spears and the legions of her fans believe Jamie Lynn Spears abandoned her sister during the conservatorship fight. Britney Spears’ fans have sponsored online petitions and taken other actions to signal their disapproval of Jamie Lynn Spears’ actions.

Britney Spears had been involuntarily placed in a conservatorship under her the control of her father, James (“Jamie”) Spears in 2008 at age 26 after the singer was reported to have behaved irrationally, and to have been publicly under the influence of drugs and alcohol on a number of occasions. According to The New York Times, her father’s control of her finances and daily activities was near-total.

Britney Spears has struggled to regain control of her financial assets and life for years. In late September 2021, Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator. A hearing scheduled for Nov. 12 will evaluate whether the conservatorship should be terminated entirely.

The conservatorship included hospitalizations for psychiatric treatment which Britney Spears has alleged were involuntary. Her case became a cause for mental health rights advocates, who believe what happened to her is emblematic of struggles and stigmas people with mental illness face in their own affairs. Legions of Britney Spears’ fans have supported the Free Britney movement since 2019, when reports of the conservatorship became widespread.