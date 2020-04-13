Sharing A Square Help United Way COVID Relief

Elaine Benes would be proud. Toilet paper maker Cottonelle announced a commitment of $1 million to United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

As the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to put additional stress on consumers around the world to locate their most essential products, Cottonelle is calling on Americans to #ShareASquare to alleviate the toilet paper needs of friends and neighbors.The #ShareASquare social media initiative is meant to celebrate acts of generosity already happening in local communities and to inspire further acts.

“The United Way network is working tirelessly during this unprecedented time, responding to new challenges in every community each day as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads. We are grateful for the support of Cottonelle and Kimberly-Clark that will enable us to continue to meet the growing needs of communities across the country,” said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President of United Way Worldwide. “Thank you to all the Cottonelle consumers whose kindness will set an example for others and whose generosity will help us to serve even more people in need.”

Consumers who tag instances of toilet paper sharing with the hashtag #ShareASquare will unlock an additional $1 donation, up to $100,000, through June 1. Cottonelle’s donation to United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund will help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social service support during this global crisis.

“We’ve been watching the conversation around toilet paper unfold in real-time, and while our teams are working day and night to produce and ship product to retailers, we want to invite consumers to #ShareASquare to help others in need,” said Arist Mastorides, Family Care President of Kimberly-Clark North America. “Instead of stockpiling, let’s stock up on generosity. We believe our consumers have no shortage of kindness, so we trust they will #ShareASquare and help us on this mission.”

This commitment marks the largest single donation in Cottonelle® brand history and is part of a larger commitment by Kimberly-Clark, a longtime supporter of United Way. In 2019, Kimberly-Clark and its employees donated more than $5.9 million to United Way programs across the country.