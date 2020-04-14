Porsche Revs-Up Auction For United Way COVID Fund

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and RM Sotheby’s will host a unique charitable auction with a money-can’t-buy package for Porsche enthusiasts. Proceeds, excluding taxes and fees, will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

The prize is the last-ever 991 generation Porsche 911 Speedster, to enter and pass down the serial production line within serial production at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory. The one-week auction in the U.S. will be held via RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform to adhere to social distancing guidelines without delaying the charitable fundraiser.

“We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities,” said Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of PCNA. “United Way continues to step up to the plate and their response to this crisis has been quite impressive. So we are proud to do our part. I also appreciate the swift support of RM Sotheby’s to make this possible and I am hopeful that the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way.”

The auction vehicle is one of 1,948 examples, created to mark 70 years of Porsche sports cars.

The winning bidder and a guest will be invited to take a personal, behind-the-scenes tour of the Porsche AG Weissach development headquarters — including experiencing the test track — on a 1:1 basis with Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger, heads of the 911 and GT model lines respectively. The car will also be accompanied by a one-of-a-kind book illustrating the assembly and completion of the last 991, including photographs and an original sketch by the Speedster design team. Finally, the handover of the vehicle will be hosted by Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA, which will take place at a dedicated event in the U.S.

Finished in GT Silver Metallic paint, the 911 Speedster remains unregistered, having covered just 20 delivery miles. It’s powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat six engine developing 502 hp, connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.

United Way Worldwide will be the beneficiary of the auction, with funds being donated to its COVID-19 Fund in the U.S. The auction follows PCNA’s ramping up to support Atlanta Public Schools (APS) in its U.S. hometown. Starting next week, employee volunteers from the North American headquarters of Porsche in Atlanta will help APS deliver daily meals to students at home who require nutrition assistance while the district is closed due to COVID-19.

The auction will open for bidding on RM Sotheby’s Online Only platform at 11a.m., April 15, closing at 1:00 p.m. on April 22. The 911 Speedster is offered without reserve, selling to the highest bidder. Potential bidders can find more information on the unique package being offered and the registration process at rmsothebys.com/en/auctions/0020.