New Webinar: Battling COVID-19 Via #GivingTuesdayNow

In response to the unprecedented need created by the COVID-19 crisis, GivingTuesday is organizing #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This international campaign is aimed at driving an influx of grassroots generosity, civic engagement, and action from businesses and philanthropy to support communities and nonprofits around the world.

Join an all-star panel to learn more about #GivingTuesdayNow and get actionable strategies for rallying your community of supporters to give back and stay engaged with your nonprofit in this critical time.

Speakers include: Asha Curran: Co-Founder & CEO, GivingTuesday Jamie McDonald: Chief Strategy Officer, GivingTuesday Barron Seger: CEO – President & CEO, World Food Program USA Emily Rose Patz: Senior Copy Writer, DonorPerfect Paul Clolery: VP/Editorial Director, The NonProfit Times