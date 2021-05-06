Network For Good Acquires Cause4Auction Platform

Network for Good, a provider of fundraising software for small and mid-sized nonprofits, added online and in-person auction capabilities with the acquisition of San Diego-based Cause4Auction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The software will be integrated into Washington, D.C.-based Network for Good’s virtual event management platform with Cause4Auction Co-Founder Howard Merrill joining as director of growth technologies.

“Nearly every nonprofit we serve hosts at least one fundraising event each year, and 60% of those events include an auction component,” Network for Good CEO Bill Strathmann said via a statement.

“We were immediately impressed with Cause4Auction’s intelligent solution for helping small nonprofits easily host charity auctions. Network for Good is dedicated to making online fundraising, donor engagement, and virtual event management easier for small-but-mighty nonprofits. This acquisition helps us achieve our goals that much faster,” Strathmann added via the statement.

“What started as a side project created to support my daughter’s school fundraiser will now be accessible to thousands of nonprofits across the country,” said Merrill via a statement. “I’m extremely proud of what Cause4Auction has accomplished since 2014.”

The acquisition comes at a time of unprecedented demand for virtual event and online auction software. “The pandemic changed the way small nonprofits operate. Our customers now recognize the value of online fundraising events, even as in-person business reopens. This acquisition helps us continue our legacy of providing all the tools nonprofits need to fundraise,” according to Strathmann.

Network for Good, a Certified B Corporation, has helped to raise $3.75 billion since 2001, according to data from the firm.