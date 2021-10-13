Get In Early For A Piece Of $8 Million From Facebook

Facebook will match up to $8 million during GivingTuesday, with a slightly different matching scenario to help spread the wealth to more organizations.

Marcy Scott Lynn, Social impacts partnership lead at Facebook, led a virtual session titled “Using Facebook and Instagram This GivingTuesday and Beyond” during the recent GivingTuesday Summit, ahead of GivingTuesday on Nov. 30.

During the past 18 months, people have donated more than $2 billion on Facebook and Instagram, most of the gifts were less than $25, according to Lynn. Last year, in the days leading up to and including Giving Tuesday, more than $135 million in donations went to more than 107,000 nonprofits.

Similar to last year, matches will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 8 a.m. Eastern time and will continue until the $8 million has been met. The twist this year is that Facebook will match 100% of donations to qualifying Fundraisers on the first $2 million.

For example, a donation of $10 to a nonprofit will be matched 100% by Facebook with a $10 donation to that fundraiser. The remaining $6 million will be distributed by a match of 10% of donations to qualifying fundraisers. For example, if someone donates $10 to a nonprofit, Facebook will then donate $1 to that nonprofit. In years past, $7 million in matching funds ran out within minutes.

Nonprofits receiving a matching donation will be notified by mid-January. All money matched by Facebook will be distributed through Network For Good in mid- to late February 2022, according to Lynn, allowing for due diligence on recipients.

“It might sound complex but this structure helps ensure matching funds don’t run out immediately and that more organizations will benefit,” Lynn said. The match also will have a per-nonprofit cap and per-donor cap to help match more donations and more fundraisers. Last year, the caps were $100,000 per nonprofit and $20,000 per donor.

Lynn suggested starting about two weeks before GivingTuesday to give a Facebook Fundraiser the best chance to be successful. She also shared three tips for creating successful Facebook Fundraisers:

Personal connection is key. What’s relevant to one may not inspire action for others. Encourage your followers to give by sharing a story of the impact that the funds and goods will make. The cause is the hero – let it shine.

Keep people motivated. Give updates, highlight milestones. People need to believe the solution to the problem isn’t too distant. Call out your supporters to entice them to share the fundraiser.

Make it “ivisual”: Add photos to capture attention, show what your cause is all about. For fundraisers, post images of how funds are being used. Knowing their involvement mattered can encourage people to give again and do more in the future.

“These tips can also educate your followers on the best ways they can support and amplify the work you do,” Lynn said.