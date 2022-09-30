Funding for LGBTQ+ Nonprofits Up, Advocacy Remains Patchy

Loading...
The total number of nonprofits that exclusively concentrate their resources on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) population grew by more than 12%, from 428 to 483, between 2015 and 2019. But, the growth was sporadic: several states, primarily concentrated in the Midwest, South, and Northwest regions of the United States, do not have nonprofits explicitly dedicated to these communities.
While no individual states saw a significant increase or decrease in the number these organizations, existing organizations are becoming better funded. In 2017, LGBTQ+ nonprofits surpassed $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time, with increases in three major revenue categories – contributions, government grants and program revenue – each experiencing growth of more than 10%, according to LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Organizations in the United States: Growth, Trends, Concerns, and the Outlook for Philanthropic Giving, a report from IMP Advancement, a Phoenix-based nonprofit advocacy, fundraising and membership agency.
Between 2015 and 2019, individual and foundation giving to these organizations grew by 36%, or $145 million. On a percentage basis, membership dues saw nearly a 50% increase, primarily because that jump represented only $3 million in actual increased revenue. Government grants increased by almost one third, adding $74 million to LGBTQ+ nonprofit coffers during those four years.
While the authors stopped short of correlating the increased fortunes of LGBTQ+ nonprofits with the 2016 election of President Donald J. Trump, between 2016 and 2017 these organizations realized an 18.6% increase in philanthropic contributions, compared with overall nonprofit sector donation growth of 2.7% during the same period.
“With millions of Americans identifying as LGBTQ+, and with threats to this community ongoing and seemingly increasing, we felt there was a need to better understand how many LGBTQ+ nonprofits are serving communities across the U.S.,” said Russ Phaneuf, co-founder of IPM Advancement’s co-founder and managing director and chief strategist Russ Phaneuf said in a statement.
Organizations appear to prioritize serving their communities over lobbying for larger-scale changes. While the $1 million organizations spent on lobbying during 2019 was a high-water mark for this line item during the 2015-2019 period studied, the number of organizations funding lobbying has been trending downward.
“[W]hile government funding to LGBTQ causes has increased, very few of the identified organizations are actively engaged in lobbying – which we see as a missed opportunity,” the study’s lead researcher Colton Strawser said in a statement.
The study’s authors offered several recommendations for LGBTQ+ organizations seeking to boost their fortunes, including:
