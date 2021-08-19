Biz Briefs: Impact 100 NYC, Loans, DaVinci Direct, AudienceFirst

Impact 100 NYC Opens Applications For $100K Grant

Leaders at Impact 100 NYC, an all-women philanthropic giving circle dedicated to transforming New York City communities through lasting impact, announced the opening of the 2022 grant application cycle.

The all-volunteer organization aggregates individual donations into impact grants and annually awards an Innovation Grant of $100,000 to at least one nonprofit operating within the five boroughs of New York City.

Impact 100 NYC’s annual grant cycle has a four-step process. Completing a Letter of Inquiry is the first step in the grant application process. Applicants meeting the criteria are then invited to submit a full proposal. Grant review committees evaluate the proposals and determine a short list of applicants to receive virtual or in-person site visits from Impact 100 NYC members. Finalists chosen from the short lists by the grant review committees go to an all-member vote to select one or more grant recipients.

Impact 100 NYC will conduct a virtual information session at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15. Online submissions for Letters of Inquiry open on Oct. 13 and close Nov. 10. Complete information, including eligibility criteria, key dates and FAQs, are located on the IMPACT 100 NYC website at https://impact100nyc.org/apply-for-a-grant

In its inaugural year, Impact 100 NYC announced $147,000 in grants in May 2021 to four New York City nonprofits, awarding its first Innovation Grant of $102,000 to Fiver Children’s Foundation, a comprehensive youth development organization that makes a 10-year commitment to children from underserved communities throughout New York City and central New York.

For information on the grant application process, email grants@impact100nyc.org

****

Maggio Now President & CEO At DaVinci Direct

The two founders of direct response firm DaVinci Direct are adjusting their mutual responsibilities with Steven J. Maggio becoming president and chief executive officer. Co-founder Tony Genovese assumes the title of chief operating officer at the firm in Plymouth, Mass.

“This transition has been in the works for the past couple of years,” according to Genovese. “Steve will pick up my administrative duties and his leadership will position us for growth. I will now have the bandwidth to play a greater role as senior strategist on key accounts.”

The founders also announced that William Valenzuela was promoted to vice president of account services, Michaela Crossen was promoted to account executive and Austin Haughton was promoted to account coordinator.

Launched in 2005, DaVinci Direct has two partners, Maggio and Genovese, each of whom owns 50% of the company. Both have a long history in fundraising, each with more than 30 years experience in the field.

Maggio was a senior creative staffer at Epsilon for 11 years and Genovese was a senior account manager at LW Robbins when they met at Newport Creative in 2000 and began working together on social service and healthcare accounts.

*****

Feeding America Selects AudienceFirst

AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, announced it was selected by Feeding America® as the broker of record and to provide strategic management and data processing. AudienceFirst Media will be providing strategic analysis and data processing techniques including file conversion, merge/purge, package splits and more.

AudienceFirst Media will be working with Feeding America to create tactically targeted campaigns to increase donor acquisition and response rates while applying data-processing techniques. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization providing food to the 42 million people that might face hunger this year.

With a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America is the foundation providing food to hunger-relief charities and communities. Feeding America sources, rescues and distributes food, creates opportunities to increase financial stability, and inspires people and policymakers to help. The organization reported $3.5 billion in revenue for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, with reported expenses of $3.3 billion and $262 million surplus.

*****

$6.5 Million In No-Interest Loans Awarded

Trinity Church Wall Street in New York City announced no-interest loans totaling $6.5 million to respond to the needs of nonprofits in New York City. The Trinity Church Grantee Loan Fund is administered by Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) and is providing no-interest loans to 12 Trinity grantees that are working in housing, homelessness, and racial justice.

“From the ongoing impacts of COVID to months-long delays in payments from the City government, nonprofits face continued and increased challenges in providing the critical programs and services they offer daily in neighborhoods across New York City,” said Neill Coleman, executive director at Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies. “With these loans, nonprofits can have some breathing room and we can all advance our shared goals of ending mass incarceration and ending mass homelessness.”

Several loan recipients are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, or even millions, from the New York City government. The fund was designed with a simplified and expedited application process, allowing even small nonprofits with no prior experience applying for loans to access this financing.

Approximately half of loans are to organizations led by people of color; these organizations have been under-represented in many other COVID relief efforts, according to information in a press release from the organization.

NFF will provide interested Trinity grantees with finance workshops and tailored coaching to help them build toward resilient financial futures, and will survey grantees to understand their needs for additional loan funds and consulting support.