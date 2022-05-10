All & One, TrueSense In Client Category Deal

Evolution continues at One & All agency which recently hired its second chief executive since September 2019 and is more moving a portion of its food bank clients to TrueSense, an unaffiliated agency with which it partners on certain programs.

The clients potentially involved are in small scale customization or scale production marketing. One & All, headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., announced the refocusing in a press release but declined to provide anyone to be interviewed.

Steven Busheé, president of TrueSense in Warrendale, Pa., said the agencies referred to the firm have marketing budgets of $700,000 or less. He described the organizations as being in “individual markets,” rather than national programs. He said that the potential clients “have to agree to the transition” and that TrueSense is working with them on that transition.

Also in transition are the One & All staff members who worked on those accounts. Busheé said that special phone numbers “for One & All staff who want to come over to TrueSense,” have been established. He declined to provide details of the arrangement but said it had been in the works for several months.

Information on the number of All & One staff who worked on those accounts and might be looking for work was not released. There was no transfer of personnel within the arrangement, Busheé said.

All & One’s roots are the legendary Russ Reid agency which, along with Grizzard, was acquired by DAS Group of Companies (DAS), part of Omnicom Group. The combined firms were renamed All & One. There have been numerous changes in executive leadership since 2017. CEO Alan Hall left the firm in September 2019, along with a reduction of in force of 32 positions, almost 15 percent of the staff. There were approximately 226 employees as of August 2019, based on LinkedIn data, excluding subsidiaries. The cuts were distributed across departments and offices, including the Pasadena, Calif. headquarters, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Toronto. Hall successor, Kevin White, left the firm earlier this year.

The press release issued by All & One announcing the refocusing called it the “next chapter for One & All leverages its decades of experience in driving social impact, with an even wider array of platforms and possibilities. The agency is making several strategic hires in digital, strategy, creative, and data and analytics, in addition to technology investments, to create measurable value from purpose for brands and not-for-profits. This new strategy will allow the agency to enhance its cause communications capabilities to connect communities to causes on a deeper, personal level to effectively influence communities around the world.”

The transition was described in the release: “Recognizing that the needs of nonprofits are not all the same, a partner agency, TrueSense Marketing, will be made available to provide ongoing support to One & All’s co-op clients that require specific marketing services. These include small scale customization or scale production.”