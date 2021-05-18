MINDset Rebranded As Fuse Fundraising

Direct response fundraising agency MINDset direct has been rebranded as Fuse Fundraising, an identity intended to reflect a full suite of offerings instead of the boutique firm it was when it was established in 2005.

The rebranding signals the company’s growth while maintaining a unique, personalized approach to direct response fundraising, said Candice Briddell, principal and owner of Fuse Fundraising in Reston, Va. The agency started as a high-end, specialized fundraising consultancy, launched by Kristin McCurry Cadigan.

Briddell took what she described as a small partnership in 2015 with an ownership transition in December 2017.

“Over the years, we have expanded our capabilities, and we needed a brand that truly captures our identity,” said Briddell. “Fuse Fundraising is a team of top talent providing robust, strategic offerings across all areas of direct response fundraising to help nonprofits achieve (and exceed) their goals.” The name comes from fusing multiple disciplines under direct response fundraising to create a strategy, Briddell said.

Previous to MINDset direct, now Fuse Fundraising, Briddell was with the National Wildlife Federation, SCA Direct, AOL/Time Warner and Production Solutions.

Also a principal and owner of the firm is Erica O’Brien. She has been with the agency for 10 years and prior to that with several well-known fundraising agencies, such as Adams Hussey & Associates and Production Solutions.

Prospective and existing clients will experience a new modern look and feel across brand communications as a whole, including email, social and web.

Fuse Fundraising has also launched a new website to align with the freshened identity. Briddell said it offers users a more modern and streamlined experience, gives prospecting and existing clients a clear understanding of what the agency offers and makes it easy for people to get in touch with the team. The new website is www.fusefundraising.com