Suspect In CEO Murder Remains Jailed

A former employee of Payment Solutions, an automated payments firm that processes credit cards for nonprofits, remains behind bars without bail. He is charged with the murder of the firm’s CEO, Geoffrey Biddle.

According to information from Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy’s office, Billy J. Phillips III, 36, of Rockville, Md., was charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Biddle. Authorities found Biddle’s body in the basement of his Bethesda, Md., home. He had been shot and authorities believe he might also have been held hostage prior to the homicide.

The Montgomery County Police Department officers went to Biddle’s home on June 23 on a welfare check. Co-workers contacted police after Biddle had not reported to work.

Phillips is a former Payment Solutions employee who was fired last year, according to police reports. Details of that termination were not immediate available. McCarthy told WTOP News that Phillips also has a bank robbery conviction on his record. Phillips is being held in the Montgomery County Correction Facility in Boyds, Md.

According to information on the arrest warrant for Phillips, workers at Payment Solutions said a suspicious email was received from Biddle saying he would not be in that day, a day he was not slated to work. Police believe Phillips broke into Biddle’s house to steal checks, was surprised that Biddle was home and allegedly killed him. Phillips allegedly forged, backdated and deposited $18,050 in checks, according to authorities.