Former ED of Mississippi Meals Program Pleads Guilty to Fraud The NonProfit Times Monday | June 20th, 2022

Carol Jackson, the former founder and executive director of the On Track Community Development Corporation, has pleaded guilty to fraud, according to a statement from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Mississippi District Attorney Dewayne Richardson’s office prosecuted the case. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the Auditor’s office statement, Moorhead, Miss.-based On Track Community Development Corporation was engaged to administer a meals program for needy schoolchildren during the summer.

Jackson’s actions included submitting fraudulent documents to the Mississippi Department of Education that enabled her to steal $40,000, writing checks on program funds to herself for around $20,000 and withdrawing thousands of dollars from an ATM located at a local casino, as well as spending nearly $2,000 on personal travel. The total amount Jackson stole is $62,627.66.

Jackson faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She was also issued a $109,124.59 demand letter upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses. Because the On Track Community Development Corporation is not covered by a surety bond, Jackson will be liable for the full amount of the demand letter.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” said State Auditor Shad White in a statement. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped.

Jackson founded the Moorhead, Miss.-based nonprofit initially as Sunflower County Intramural Sports Program in January 2009, according to Jackson’s LinkedIn profile. Its name was soon changed to On Track Community Development Corporation, and its programming expanded to include summer camp, after school programs, victims’ services and substance abuse efforts.

On Track Community Development Corporation has no Form 990s on file with GuideStar.