Stay On Track With Grant Implementation

Staff starts getting a lot of tasks once a grant is awarded. “Too often organizations look around after six months and find that program implementation is off track,” said Barbara Floersch, executive director of The Grantsmanship Center in Los Angeles, Calif. “If you want to stay on track, don’t start running. Get organized.”

The proposal, along with accounting instructions and reporting requirements included in the award document, will dictate your basic game plan. Floersch suggested the following ways to stay on track.

Assemble the Grant Management Team: At a minimum include an administrator, the program manager, and a representative from the financial office. If there is high-level collaboration with partner groups, include representatives from those organizations as well. The purpose of the team is to ensure compliance with grant requirements and to steer implementation so that it adheres to the original plan.

Prepare and Distribute the Grant Requirements Memorandum: This document is prepared by the program manager and is distributed to the Grant Management Team. It lays out the parameters and requirements, defining the period of performance, the budget, requirements for drawing down and obligating funds, the program implementation plan, and the project timeline.

Hold the Initial Grant Management Meeting: In this meeting, team members review the Grant Requirements Memorandum, review the work plan and timeline, and make revisions as needed. It’s critical that each team member walk away with absolute clarity on his or her role and responsibility related to program implementation.

“It’s all about organization, coordination, and discipline,” said Floersch. “Once you put the pieces into place, you’ve got to stay on top of it all.” Hold regular meetings of the grant management team to review progress, check the timeline, and troubleshoot. © 2020 The Grantsmanship Center.