NBCUniversal Opens Grant Competition in 11 Markets

Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, in partnership with NBC and Telemundo Owned Television Stations, has launched a grant competition called Project Innovation with $2.5 million for grabs.

The grants will be awarded to nonprofits solving everyday problems through innovative solutions. Project Innovation will award grants across four grant categories: Culture of Inclusion, Youth Education, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.

The grants will be made in 11 markets, including The San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas/Fort Worth, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, South Florida, Southern California and Washington, D.C.

Applying organizations must be tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations. Fiscally-sponsored organizations are eligible. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit must have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organization’s most recent federal Form 990).

The program being submitted by the organization must have been in existence and in operation for at least one year. Organization must not have received funding (through donations or otherwise) from Comcast NBCUniversal or an NBC and Telemundo-owned television station in an amount equal to or exceeding $10,000 per year during each of the past three years.

Not eligible to apply are: Labor organizations, causes or programs; Political Organizations, Causes or Programs; Religious Organizations, Causes or Programs; Schools, Educational Institutions and their affiliated fundraising entities and foundations (including elementary, secondary and universities); and, Fiscally-sponsored schools.

Those interested can submit an online application by visiting www.nbcuprojectinnovation.com or going directly to their local NBC and Telemundo owned station’s website.

The application process opened Jan. 10 and closes on Feb. 14, 2020. Project Innovation 2020 winners will be announced in May 2020.

For more information, go to nbcuprojectinnovation.com