AWS Opens Imagine Grants Applications

Applications open today for the 2020 Imagine Grant Program, a public grant opportunity from Amazon Web Services (AWS) for nonprofits that use cloud technology to achieve their mission. Proposals are due by Sept. 30.

AWS Imagine Grants provide resources to nonprofits to deploy cloud technology as a central tool in achieving mission goals. AWS seeks proposals for “big ideas on how to leverage technology in new and innovative ways to accelerate impact in local and global communities,” according to a press release announcing the program’s third year.

Organizations selected for the Imagine Grant might receive the following resources:

Up to $100,000 of unrestricted financial support;

Up to $100,000 in AWS Promotional Credit

Project kickoff workshop and implementation support from AWS technical specialists;

Up to five AWS Training Services vouchers; and,

An opportunity for AWS marketing support

Proposals can be pilot projects, proofs of concept, strategic technology applications, or existing nonprofit programs that use technology in a new or expanded way. Proposals are judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, impact on mission-critical goals, and clearly defined outcomes and milestones.

Previous winners of the Imagine Grant use AWS services to tackle critical challenges such as finding cures for childhood cancer, stopping illegal fuel dumping in oceans, giving unbanked populations a financial voice, and helping veterans access critical support, among other mission areas.

“The process of applying for the Imagine Grant helped our teams think about our solution to meet the needs of breast cancer patients in a new way, and ultimately emerge with clearer thinking,” Hope Wohl, CEO of Breastcancer.org, a 2019 Imagine Grant winner, said via a press release.

“Thanks to the resources and support provided by AWS, we have had early success in developing a recommendation tool that will leverage AWS machine learning technology to help people affected by breast cancer find credible information, empowering them to make important choices for their health based on their unique cancer situation,” she said.

For more information on the AWS Imagine Grant, visit https://aws.amazon.com/government-education/nonprofits/aws-imagine-grant-program/