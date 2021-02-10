5 Ways Proposal Writing Builds Better Programs

The temptation is to plunge into a proposal writing frenzy, cranking out thousands of words that seem likely to impress a foundation. Surely if you write a spellbinding proposal you’ll snag that grant! Here’s a modest suggestion: put that cart back behind the horse where it belongs. The most important result of the proposal process might not be the final text. Instead, it might be the best exercise you can devise for carrying out thoughtful program planning. Here are five benefits to consider:

It’s an opportunity to ask yourself if you really want to do the program. “You’d be surprised at the number of nonprofits that launch projects out of habit, or tradition, or someone else’s expectations,” said Thomas Boyd, chief editorial consultant for The Grantsmanship Center. “Getting ready to look for funding is a time to ask if you’re really ready, willing and able to do the work.”

If you want to do it, now is the time to explore what it will actually take to accomplish the results you’re after. Do you have the right staff? Enough staff? Equipment? Involvement by the populations you say you want to serve? You’ll reflect the answers in your proposal but first, find out the answers within the organization itself.

If you know what it will take, then you can begin to figure out what it will cost. This is the time to avoid the unhappy situation of getting a grant for $25,000 only to discover the program will actually cost $36,500. Nonprofits should not be expected to “eat the difference because after all you’re a nonprofit.” Things cost what they cost. A program budget should be an accurate reflection of the truth.

You’ve lined up the need for the work, you’ve identified what it will take and what it will cost. Now ask yourself how to recognize impact, outcomes and “results.” It’s a healthy conversation: how will we know we’ve delivered the benefits we intend? Who else will know, and how? How will we collect and report our successes and learn from our failures?