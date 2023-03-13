5 Elements Of A Compelling Proposal

Are there really essential pieces and parts of a persuasive grants proposal? No matter the subject, no matter the funder, experience suggests that the answer is yes, there are basics that can’t be ignored. Here are five of them.

You’ve got to be a credible applicant. No matter how brilliant your idea, no matter how pressing the need for action, you need to demonstrate to the prospect that your organization is the right one to do the job. You can do this by writing about previous accomplishments; highlighting the credentials and qualifications of project staff; and then identifying and featuring something that your organization has that others don’t have.

There has to be a need or opportunity. Exceptions abound, but the general rule is that unless there is a fire, no one will give you a bucket of water. Your proposal should be specific and accurate and current about the nature of the problem you’re addressing. “Be sure that your problem statement is matched to the capacity of your organization and its programs,” said Thomas Boyd, chief editorial consultant to The Grantsmanship Center in Los Angeles, California. “Don’t talk about the nation’s fentanyl crisis if you’re a small social services agency, instead, talk about the problem in local terms.”

Your program or project has to promise results. Funders want to know that if you spend their money something good will come out of the experience. To abuse the fire metaphor a bit, the funder wants to know that you will snuff out the conflagration. What will come of the effort? “Outcomes” are not just wishes. They are statements of intention and expectation.

You need to be clear about how you’re going to get those results. Provide a clear and coherent picture of how you will do your work. If you say that the problem is A and the results are C, what’s B – how will you get from “it’s broken” to “it’s fixed?” Your proposal needs to lay out the work you will do, who will do it, how long it will take and what resources you’ll use to get it done.