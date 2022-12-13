Telethon Brings Stars To Help Entertainment Community

Motion Picture and Television Fund Home (MPTF) raised $860,000 on a locally-broadcast telethon this past Saturday, its first attempt at such an event. Officials at the Woodland Hills, California nonprofit said COVID costs had put its budget in a precarious place.

The event included stars from motions pictures and television and an “F-Bomb” on live television from actor Aubrey Plaza who stars in “White Lotus.” Along with the telethon is the “Lights, Camera, Take Action! Auction” with items from photographers Jeff and Susan Bridges.

Conceived by famed actress Mary Pickford, MPTF was created to help people in the entertainment industry who had fallen on hard times. MPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living.

While talkies launched many new careers, hundreds of actors, directors and writers who had not foreseen the change to the industry or their livelihood, became unemployed. In 1921, the Motion Picture Relief Fund (MPRF) was incorporated with Joseph M. Schenck as president, Pickford as vice president, and the Reverend Neal Dodd, who portrayed ministers in more than 300 films as administrator. It became MPTF.

The event was hosted by American actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown and former talk show host Tom Bergeron. It was broadcast on KTLA Channel 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., said MPTF Chief Development Officer Courteney Bailey, and was six months in the making.

KTLA approached MPTF roughly six months ago regarding the event, which was also sponsored by City National Bank and UCLA Health. The station had experience with such events, having aired one for Project Angel Food in Los Angeles.

Like many industries, the entertainment industry was crippled by the pandemic. While most people know the stars of hit movies, they have no idea about the thousands of people behind the scenes, said Bailey. It was an unexpected $9 million hit to the bottom line.

The event was one of the few times the general public was brought into the loop regarding need at the organization. Famous faces are helping but the need is great, she said.

MPRF doesn’t turn people away, she said, and that put a major hit on reserves. Net assets dropped from $73 million in 2019 to $55.8 million in 2020, according to data in the organization’s most recent federal Form 990. Total revenue did increase from $44.6 million in 2019 to $57.6 million in 2020.