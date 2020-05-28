Red Nose Day, Forced To Go Digital, Declined $8 Million

This year’s Red Nose Day campaign on May 21 raised almost $32 million, bringing to $230 million raised in the six years since it started in the United States.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s campaign became the first-ever digital Red Nose Day. Funds will be directed to address the impact of the pandemic on children living in poverty and organizations supporting them, which includes accelerated funding to nonprofit grantee partners who are working on the front lines of the crisis.

The public can still donate to unlock a digital version of the Red Nose at NosesOn.com

Last year’s Red Nose Day raised almost $40 million in the days following the Red Nose Day special, with fundraising continuing through June.

“Even during such a difficult time for so many families, the American public stepped up for millions of vulnerable children who need our help now more than ever,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief U.S., the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day. “The team at Comic Relief U.S. and our partners are overwhelmed by the level of support and generosity. But our work is far from over, and we are committed to continuing to raise more funds, standing with our grantee partners on the frontlines to ensure the most vulnerable children receive the support they need. For us, while there are children in need, every day Red Nose Day,” she said.

Red Nose Day programming kicked off on NBC with a three-hour block of programming, including “Celebrity Escape Room.” The “Red Nose Day Special,” co-hosted by “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley, followed with music performances, original sketches, and films that show how donations to Red Nose Day are used to fight child poverty across America and the world. The “Red Nose Day Special” is available to stream via NBC.com, the NBC app, Hulu and other platforms for seven days.Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty.

Red Nose Day was created by Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning writer-director of “Yesterday,” “Love Actually,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and “Notting Hill.” Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by Comic Relief U.S., also known as Comic Relief Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K. and has raised more than $1 billion since it was founded in 1988.