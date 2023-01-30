Nat Geo Breaks Fundraising Record

The National Geographic Society held a gala last week celebrating the record-breaking $117.9 million in donations raised last year.

The total, its highest ever, represents a 58% increase compared to the $74.6 million raised in 2021 and marks the first time in its 135-year history $100 million in a single year was surpassed, according to an announcement from the organization.

Wednesday’s gala will take place at the society’s “Base Camp” headquarters in Washington, D.C., where it will recognize its most generous benefactors who have cumulatively contributed $1 million or more with induction into its newly launched Principal Donors Society.

The total raised last year was fueled by 19 new commitments of $1 million or more and 70 new commitments of $100,000 or more, along with gifts by every member of its board of trustees and senior leadership team. The donations enabled the organization to buck the headwinds of a difficult economy and challenging fundraising year overall.

“Every philanthropic dollar advances the society’s programmatic work and significantly accelerates our global impact,” CEO Jill Tiefenthaler said via a statement. “I am beyond grateful for our growing community of donors, supporters, and partners who enable our success. Their generosity has a tremendous impact on our ability to advance new knowledge, elevate stories that build awareness, and equip the next generation with the tools they need to pursue positive change.”

The National Geographic Society reaches millions of people each year through its educational programs around the globe and its signature National Geographic magazine, which it has published continuously since 1888.

Donor contributions also enable continued support for the National Geographic Explorers program, which provides funding to individuals engaged in science, education, exploration, and storytelling related to their fields of expertise, and for the society’s other work in the five key areas of the ocean, land, wildlife, human histories and cultures, and human ingenuity.