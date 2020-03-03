Moore Spending $31 Million On Direct Response Printing

Moore DM Group will invest more than $31 million to establish Richmond Print Group in the former Colortree Group facility in Henrico County, Va., creating 239 new jobs. The company will prioritize hiring employees who lost their jobs by the abrupt closure and involuntary bankruptcy of Colortree last year.

While the operation will focus on technology and printing, it will also manufacture envelopes used for direct response mail.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined company leaders and local economic development officials at the new Richmond Print Group facility this morning to make the announcement.

“The printing industry is becoming increasingly high-tech, and Richmond Print Group will be a state-of-the-art facility equipped to serve its direct marketing clients throughout the country and the world,” said Northam. “We are pleased to welcome Moore to Virginia, and we are grateful for the company’s dedication to tapping into our talented workforce and revitalizing this facility.”

Tulsa, Okla.-based Moore, which until recently went by the name Moore DM Group, is one of the largest direct response and fundraising agencies in the nation for nonprofit, association, commercial, and government clients. Comprised of 33 companies with more than 2,500 employees, the organization touches all aspects of consumer engagement, including strategy, production, digital, media, technology, and fulfillment. Moore’s new investment will allow the company to purchase and install the modern equipment needed to remove the outsourcing of its envelope production and increase the productivity of its direct mail operation.

“We are proud to add Moore to Virginia’s corporate roster and thank this industry leader for its significant investment to upgrade and return this vacant facility to productive use,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “As the company continues to build its clientele, we are confident that Henrico County and the Greater Richmond region can provide the workforce and infrastructure needed to help Moore grow.”

“Moore is proud to be a leading innovator in the direct marketing industry, and with the investment we are making in Richmond Print Group, we will bring next-generation technology to our clients,” said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore DM Group. “We appreciate everyone at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their help in making this project possible to advance economic growth for the state and this vibrant community we are joining,” she said.

“We know it is not just about us. We know our investment in technology and people will help our clients fund more of their life-changing work. Every piece of work that leaves this plant will tell their stories,” Littlefield said.

Moore did not buy the assets from the bankruptcy. Littlefield said the building was purchased from the owner and installing all new equipment.

Littlefield joined Moore from Infogroup in March 2019. During the past year the company, led by founder Jim Moore, has hired well-known industry leaders such as Nick Ellinger, most recently at DonorVoice, Jeff Nickel, formerly of TrueSense Marketing, Kyla Shawyer, former CEO of The Resource Alliance and International Fundraising Congress (IFC) and Steve Harrison most recently of All & One agency.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico County Economic Development Authority and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with the project. Moore is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Moore’s commitment to hire 239 new full-time employees at Richmond Print Group speaks to their confidence in the workforce skills and training programs like those offered by the Henrico Career and Technical Education Center,” said Frank J. Thornton, supervisor of Henrico’s Fairfield District.

Colortree Group was pushed into involuntary bankruptcy in September 2019, three months after closing its doors in June 2019. Three creditors were seeking to recover $8.17 million.

An involuntary petition seeking Chapter 7 liquidation was filed in federal bankruptcy court against Colortree on behalf of Lindenmeyr Munroe, a New York-based commercial printer with locations in Henrico and Colonial Heights; Domtar Corp., a paper producer with corporate offices in Montreal and South Carolina; and, G.E. Richards Graphic Supplies, a Pennsylvania-based commercial printing equipment wholesale distributor with an office in Henrico.