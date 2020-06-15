GivingTuesday, AFP Partner on Fundraising Insight Reports

The AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) Foundation for Philanthropy, Alexandria, Va.., and New York City-based GivingTuesday have teamed up to produce free reports for the fundraising community. The reports will draw on data from AFP’s Fundraising Effectiveness Project platform.

Report topics will include data-driven insights into fundraising practices and trends in effective supporter engagement. Giving Tuesday will provide data analysis for the reports through GivingTuesday Data Commons, its research arm.

The reports will supplement, but not replace, the quarterly and year-end research briefs offered by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project.

“Our collaboration with GivingTuesday will allow for the distribution of even more robust and dynamic information to help fundraisers meet their goals and allow their organizations to provide additional programs and services,” Mike Geiger, president and CEO of AFP Foundation for Philanthropy, said in a statement.

“Even during social and economic crisis, people are still eager to give back. Optimizing strategies to engage supporters in all forms of giving will be crucial in fostering more connection and creating positive change in our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday, in a statement.

The organizations have not yet released a schedule of report topics or release dates. AFP’s most recent analysis was released in late March. At the time, it reported giving had slipped by 1.4 percent in 2019 compared with 2018, but was still 6 percent higher than 2017’s levels. The new data is expected this week.

Additionally, AFP research found new donor acquisition and retention in 2019 had dropped 5.7 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, from 2018 levels.

GivingTuesday coordinates an annual day of charitable contributions on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. In 2019, GivingTuesday raised an estimated $1.97 billion in online and offline donations.

AFP provides ethics and best practices standards, as well as community insight, for fundraising organizations and professionals.