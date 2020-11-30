Girls Inc. Takes Annual Fall Fundraiser Online

Saturday Night Live alum Tiny Fey will host and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will headline a fall online fundraising event for Girls Inc. The previously in-person gala event will be streamed on the Bustle YouTube channel on Sunday Dec. 6, and 7:30 pm PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Bustle, a content-generation platform that focuses on issues and media of interest for young women, is donating its platform for the event.

Other featured participants include TV show Red Table Talk’s Gloria and Emily Estefan; talk show host Tamron Hall; Pearlena Igbokwe, chairwoman of Universal Studio Group; actress and activist Jameela Jamil and gymnast Simone Biles with others to be announced.

While the organization does not break out receipts from individual events, according to its most recent annual report, the parent organization generated just less than $1.2 million in special events revenue during the 12 months ended March 30, 2020. For the whole year, the parent organization generated total revenue and support of just less than $15.8 million.

The event takes the place of annual fall events hosted in New York City and Los Angeles by the New York City-headquartered organization.

“Girls urgently need access to role models who embody confidence, leadership, and achievement. That’s what helps them imagine their own success,” said Girls Inc. President and CEO Stephanie J. Hull via a statement. “Girls Inc. is committed to increasing opportunities for girls and inspiring them to embrace new possibilities. We are grateful that so many donors, friends, and supporters make our work possible.”

This year’s virtual event may open the celebration to a wider audience, especially given its “prime time” placement, compared to the noon, PT start time of the 2019 luncheon.