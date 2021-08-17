Donors Want ‘Out’ In Pandemic

Nothing motivates charitable giving like travel. Whether you’re fundraising at a gala (many held online these days), a golf or tennis event, or looking for the ultimate raffle prize, travel awards add excitement and attract donors.

Outdoor travel is particularly big now as more people are experiencing the sense of freedom that comes with being outdoors, according to Michelle Cohen, president of fundraising travel firm Mitch-Stuart, Inc. From golfing on a world-renowned course, to a family beach vacation, there has been an explosion of interest in the great outdoors and organizations can provide it to donors, said Cohen.

Here are five outdoor vacation ideas to motivate your donors to give.

Hitting The Course: Motivating golf enthusiasts to donate is easy. Let them bid on a getaway to a course such as the Scottsdale Princess, including round-trip airfare, accommodations with breakfast and a $600 American Express golfing gift card. The winning donor can sample the area’s renowned courses, as well as enjoy complimentary bike rental and fitness activities.

Kayak on Belize: You can arrange for donors to kayak, paddleboard or bike ride from a private, four-bedroom, waterfront villa in Belize, complete with private chef and swimming pool. “You can also toss in outdoor activities such as visiting nearby ruins, diving amid an untouched coral reef, and visiting the world’s first preserve set aside to protect jaguars,” said Cohen , who has been in the fundraising travel industry for decades.

Hike or Horseback: A quick getaway to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe can include a stay at a luxury resort complete with an outdoor adventure package. You can offer donors everything from hiking tours to from hiking tours to horseback riding and more. But nope, the casinos are inside.

Witness Wildlife: You can tempt wildlife enthusiasts with a photo safari in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Available all year, you can arrange accommodations for donors that feature daily breakfast and an adventure safari, complete with guide. Jackson Hole’s wildlife includes elk, moose, eagles, wolves, and bears.

Hit The Slopes: Skiers stay at least six-feet away from each other and wear masks as regular garb when on the slopes. Donors who ski can enjoy a taste of winter Europe in North America at Mt. Tremblant, Quebec, for example, if travel restrictions for Europe continue to be tight, Cohen suggested. A package could include a stay at the Fairmont Tremblant with breakfast and a $600 Fairmont Gift Card for ski lift tickets.

Many donors are bored silly at this point and want to get out and about in a reduced-risk environment. “Getting them out might just get them closer to your organization,” said Cohen.