Fundraising
Challenge Seeks Fundraising Innovations For Global NGOs
The NonProfit Times

The Reimagining Fundraising Global Innovation Challenge, a competition among all members of the nonprofit fundraising community, is seeking creative thinking on behalf of a baker’s dozen global nonprofits. The challenge is open to academics, agencies, companies, individuals, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and startups – in short, anyone with an interest in the nonprofit fundraising community. Submissions can include projects, solutions or technology.

Entrants pick from one (or more, if desired) of five challenges, and submit a strategy. Selected entrants will receive seed funding for their ideas and become Fellows at the Innovation Hub, where they will be paired with one of the participants in a “matchmaking” session that links the right innovation with the right organization. In some cases sponsors Blackbaud and Twilo, which provide fundraising software and solutions, may offer further assistance.

Participating nonprofits include; Amnesty International; Care; Children’s Villages; Four Paws; the International Committee of the Red Cross; Médecins Sans Frontières; Oxfam; Plan International; SOS Children’s Villages, UNCHR; UNICEF, World Vision; and WWF (World Wildlife Fund).

This year’s five challenges include:

  • Challenge A: Engaging new audiences. Crypto, Gen Z, sustainability, gaming, legacy donors, employee giving
  • Challenge B: Beyond traditional NGO fundraising models. New fundraising products to build long-term relationships with our supporters
  • Challenge C: New channels, new tools. Increasing relevance and long-term value when engaging with our supporters
  • Challenge D: Recruiting new fundraising talent – and retaining them
  • Challenge E: Disrupt! Radical new ways to raise money (a catch-all category that includes any fundraising innovation not covered under the four other categories)

This year marks the second time Reimaging Fundraising has run this challenge. In 2020, more than 1,500 participants submitted some 230 solutions on behalf of 14 international NGOs. The challenge was not run in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details about the 2020 finalists and their programs are available here: https://bit.ly/3bxY5B5

Submissions are due on Aug. 8. Additional details and entry forms are available here: https://bit.ly/3OGkxX6

