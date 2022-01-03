Calendar Turns But Year-End Continues

#GivingTuesday has come and gone and now it’s just time to put your feet up and coast the rest of the way, amiright? Not quite. The end of the year and the first few weeks of the new year is crunch time for nonprofits, with many banking on raising as much as half their budgets in the final weeks of the year and #GivingTuesday was just the start.

“The Smart Guide To Strong Year-End Fundraising,” a 46-page resource guide from Classy, a San Diego-based fundraising platform, offers up a few different ideas to help finish the year strong.

Launch a campaign dedicated solely to year-end fundraising. #GivingTuesday campaign goals might be specific to the November timeframe or a specific group of beneficiaries that don’t necessarily target results that you’re looking for in year-end results. Launch independent campaigns and differentiate year-end fundraising appeals with a unique campaign, both in name, messaging and landing page.

Building out a year-end strategy can feel like a natural extension of #GivingTuesday goals. Combine the campaigns to save time and resources. Thinking of October through December as a cohesive fundraising initiative can open your organization to new possibilities.

A few simple steps can turn your #GivingTuesday page into a stellar year-end campaign. Flip your #GivingTuesday campaign to a year-end appeal. Instead of starting over after #GivingTuesday, build momentum by repurposing your organization’s #GivingTuesday landing page URL to save time, provide a consistent place for donors to give, and build social proof by assuring year-end donors that they’re contributing to a winning effort. Use a branded campaign name that applies to both #GivingTuesday and year-end to ensure it encompasses both appeals.

Best practices for year-end fundraising goals:

Explain the why behind your appeal with a clear and concise goal that’s unique to your year-end campaign, supported by icons and infographics that break up the text.

Build in interactive page elements with an activity wall to keep donors feeling appreciated, up to date, and excited to return and give again.

Make it accessible anywhere with mobile-optimized pages to ensure a seamless user experience, regardless of the device that supporters use.

A few ways to flip your campaign with not much effort: