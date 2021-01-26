6 Ways To Make Donors Feel Your Emotion

Fundraisers have to get and hold the attention of potential donors, and that is easier said than done.

In his book “The Zen of Fundraising,” Ken Burnett maintains that nonprofits be acutely aware of the communications they send to potential donors, in terms of both content and presentation. He urges fundraisers to be more self-critical of what they produce so they send only creative and effective communications. This includes saving money by not sending inappropriate and poorly constructed material.

Burnett offers the following advice to get the best possible results out of donor solicitations: