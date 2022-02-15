Determining the size and shape of fundraising special event and choosing a site are critical factors in planning for an event.

In his book, Planning Special Events, published by Jossey-Bass as part of the Indiana University Center on Philanthropy’s Excellence in Fund Raising series, James S. Armstrong suggests that there are certain criteria that can be utilized for both scope and site choice, as well as supporting elements.

Armstrong emphasized five elements to supporting scope and choice. They include: