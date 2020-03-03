$34 Million Raised By Federal Employees, Retirees

The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA), the annual charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area, raised more than $34.1 million during 2019. And, more than 69,500 volunteer hours were pledged — surpassing the campaign’s goals.

That’s roughly the same as the $34.2 million raised during the 2018 campaign.

“Thank you to everyone who pledged during this year’s campaign and contributed to its success,” said Vince Micone, chairperson of the Local Federal Coordinating Committee (LFCC) that oversees the campaign. “The federal employees and retirees giving through the CFC truly are everyday philanthropists who are positively impacting the lives of those in need around the country and the world through their generosity.”

The results were announced during a finale celebration at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture in Washington, D.C. The event also highlighted winners of the annual Campaign Contest, government departments and agencies that implemented creative campaigns, as well as the CFCNCA Hero Awards, given to individuals who deserved special recognition for their efforts to raise donations and embody the spirit of volunteerism.

The top five agencies donating through the 2019 campaign were:

Department of Defense employees gave approximately $6.4 million;

Department of Health and Human Services employees gave approximately $3.8 million;

Department of Commerce employees gave approximately $2.4 million;

Department of Homeland Security employees gave approximately $2 million; and,

Central Intelligence Agency employees gave approximately $1.8 million.

Micone also presented special awards at the celebration: