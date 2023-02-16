Moody’s Foundation Seeking Strategic Partners

Moody’s Foundation, the social investing arm of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), is accepting applications for global nonprofit partners aligned with its two strategic focus areas: empowering small businesses and supporting ecosystem restoration in emerging markets.

“At Moody’s, we believe that promoting inclusion and resilience fuels a more prosperous future,” said Jennifer Stula Rivera, global head of community impact at Moody’s. “We are thrilled to welcome new partners that are aligned with our strategic priorities and our mission to equip people with the knowledge and resources they need to unlock opportunity and thrive.”

“Empowering our people and communities is core to our value system, corporate strategy, and business purpose,” said David Platt, chief strategy officer at Moody’s. “Our colleagues are intrinsic to the success of our volunteer and mentorship programs, and we look forward to connecting them with new partners that are making a difference in their communities.”

Moody’s Community Impact strategy addresses issues disproportionately affecting people in emerging markets. Moody’s is leveraging grants from the Moody’s Foundation, implementing employee engagement initiatives such as volunteering and mentorship programs, and providing pro bono access to its products and services to support its two focus areas:

* Empowering small businesses: supporting underestimated entrepreneurs, such as women and people of color, to scale their enterprises and expand employment options and socioeconomic mobility for people in their communities; and,

* Supporting ecosystem restoration: providing communities vulnerable to ecological degradation with resources, services, and tools to build resilience against a changing planet.

Leaders at nonprofits that might fit should review the Request for Proposal and take an eligibility quiz. Those proven to be eligible will be invited to submit a proposal. Applications will close at 5 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, March 15.

Learn more about the Moody’s Foundation and Moody’s Community Impact programs: https://www.moodys.com/communityimpact