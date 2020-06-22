Girl Scouts Launch Digital Media Subsidiary

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) has launched a for-proft media firm subsidiary, CircleAround Powered By Girl Scouts, a media brand and online destination targeting women. The intention is to present a compelling, inspiring and trusted content site for women that is grounded in the values women share with powerful content tailored with specific messages of commonality, positivity, and usefulness.

CircleAround will launch in public beta on June 30 with a full launch in early July. The plan is for CircleAround to curate content pieces covering inspiration, wellness, work, money, parenting, relationships, and news. Content in the forms of articles, long- and short-form blogs, videos, podcasts, and sliding galleries will be centered on usefulness and holistic viewpoints, from multiple perspectives.

CircleAround is intended to deliver content for its current members and its Girl Scout Alum network of 50 million adults. More than half of female business leaders are Girl Scouts alums and that list of alums also includes celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Venus Williams and Katie Couric, according to the Girl Scouts.

CircleAround is designed for adult women with an overall age demographic of 25-54. Additionally, the content and brand are rooted in Girl Scouts’ values, which studies have shown are the everyday values of women today, including service, honesty, friendship, and respect, according to the organization.

CircleAround is operated by a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of Girl Scouts of the USA. Revenue is generated through partners who advertise on the site. Revenue distributions are then made to GSUSA. Shutterstock and Verizon Business are signature launch partners.

Girl Scouts of the USA worked with Rogers & Cowan PMK, an integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment, to create CircleAround. R&CPMK’s Strategy & Transformation practice collaborated with GSUSA on all stages of development of the media company, from brand conceptualization and strategy to execution. The partnership is a fixture of R&CPMK, and parent company IPG’s, continuing mission of inclusivity and ongoing support of women through D&I initiatives.

“We are proud to be disrupting the revenue model for how brands can utilize non-profit fundraising,” Sapreet Kaur Saluja, chief strategic partnerships and new ventures officer at GSUSA said via a statement. “CircleAround fills the current gap in the marketplace by providing a brand safe one-stop destination for content rooted in usefulness with a holistic approach that’s inclusive of the diversity of perspectives and needs of our readers.”