National standards for community foundations on inactive accounts, a minimum 5% annual payout of assets held in donor-advised funds (DAF), and expanding charitable giving were among the recommendations issued by a group of community foundation leaders working to address issues around the fastest growing area of philanthropy.

The Council on Foundations (CoF) convened the Strengthening Community Philanthropy Ad Hoc Working Group to develop recommendations that promote consistent, effective and transparent use of DAFs and strengthen trust in philanthropy. “The recommendations were driven by community foundations working on the ground and informed by available data and the experiences and expertise” of the working group, according to the Washington, D.C.-based CoF.

The 11 community foundation leaders in the working group examined the benefits and challenges associated with the use of DAFs since this past July, reaching consensus on five recommendations that were released last week: