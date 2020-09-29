North Texas Giving Day Generates Nearly $59 Million

Charitable donations might be slacking off due to widespread unemployment and job insecurity, but that memo apparently never reached the Lone Star State. The 12th annual North Texas Giving Day generated more than $58.8 million on behalf of more than 3,200 nonprofits. Additionally, more than 22,800 volunteers pledged in excess of 685,000 hours of service.

The money came from 106,389 unique donors, according to Dallas-based Communities Foundation of Texas, which spearheaded the event. Funds were raised during an 18-day pre-giving period, which was capped by an 18-hour virtual giving rally held on September 17. Donors included individuals from all 50 states, as well as 26 countries.

This year’s events included socially-distanced car rallies, live streamed concert and virtual performances from regional arts groups. Donors were able to filter potential recipient organizations according to their mission, focus area, organizations led by or that primarily serve Black, Indigenous and People of Color, and other criteria.

The 2020 festivities brought the total amount raised since North Texas Giving Day was founded in 2009 to nearly $369 million. The amount raised far surpassed the $50 million generated in 2019, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

As Communities Foundation of Texas leadership noted in a statement, this year’s especially generous total came on the heels of two seasons in which fundraising activities came nearly to a standstill, while the coronavirus pandemic, along with calls for social justice, highlighted community needs.

Communities Foundation of Texas has been especially active during this time. In May, it hosted an emergency North Texas Giving Tuesday Now event in conjunction with United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the Dallas Cowboys football team. That event pulled in more than $20.7 million.

“From the very beginning, we said this year served a greater purpose than ever before,” Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas, said in a statement.

“We are so grateful and in awe of our generous donors, community members, sponsors, and volunteers who once again rose to the occasion for our friends and neighbors and highlighted how philanthropic this region is,” Scullin continued.