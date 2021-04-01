Latino Asset NPO Gets New CEO

Marla Bilonick was appointed the new president and CEO of The National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB), with operations in San Antonio, Texas and Washington, D.C. NALCAB is a national nonprofit dedicated to economic prosperity and opportunity for Latinos, immigrants, and other underserved communities across the United States.

A seasoned veteran in the arena of economic and community development, Bilonick has more than over 20 years’ expertise in small business development, community-based financial services and international aid with an emphasis on Latin America and the US Latino population. She most recently was executive director of the Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC) in Washington, D.C.

“Marla’s engaging leadership, experience, and commitment to economic and social justice for Latinos and communities of color make her an ideal candidate to lead NALCAB in its next phase of growth,” said David Adame, NALCAB board chair and president & CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) in Phoeniz, Ariz. “We are thrilled to see Marla, a talented and respected Latina trailblazer, transition from board member to President and CEO of this dynamic organization.”

Prior to her tenure at LEDC, Bilonick worked for DAI, an international development company, managing multimillion-dollar international development contract opportunities funded by USAID and other donor agencies in Mexico and Latin America. She also served as the Director of Seedco’s Upper Manhattan Business Solutions Center in Harlem – an initiative in collaboration with the New York City government to provide consulting and access to financing to local businesses.

NALCAB is the hub of a national network of more than 120 mission-driven organizations in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that serve diverse Latino communities through affordable housing, small business lending and grants, and financial counseling on issues such as credit building and home ownership.