You Really Need A Gift Acceptance Policy

A board-adopted gift acceptance policy is one of the most important aspects of any major gifts program, according to Laura Fredricks, author of “The Ask: How to Ask Anyone for Any Amount for any Purpose.”

Regardless of the size of your organization, Fredericks insists that a gift acceptance policy is a must. “It never ceases to amaze me how many organizations do not have gift acceptance policies,” she wrote.

Fredericks offers 10 reasons why a gift acceptance policy is vital:

Prevents misunderstandings between donor and prospect;

Ensures equal treatment of donors;

Makes the organization more accountable, internally and externally;

Fosters sound fiscal management;

Establishes gift levels and gift recognition for each level;

Serves to protect the organization’s charitable status;

Helps the organization avoid public relations disasters;

Educates the board and committee members on major gift fundraising;

Helps the organization adapt to changing times, through the regular recommendations of the gift acceptance committee; and,

Makes everyone aware of gift guidelines.

Whether a policy has to be simple or complex, a board should establish a gift acceptance committee to draft a policy and then keep it up to date through an annual review.