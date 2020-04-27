Who Is That Masked Donor?

Music artists are masking up to support coronavirus relief with customized face masks, which are becoming more fashionable as the pandemic drags on.

Universal Music Group artists Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and The Rolling Stones debuted unveiled cloth face masks as part of the “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative.

The masks of 20 artists or groups sell for $15 with all net proceeds going to MusiCares, the charity that supports the music community.

The Rollings Stones’ mask has the classic lips and tongues logo. Ariana Grande has a single tear drop, a reference to her song No Tears Left to Cry. Others include Black Sabbath, Slipknot. Willie Nelson, Queen and ThugLife.

While the Recording Academy is best known for Music’s Biggest Night, the GRAMMY Awards Telecast, it serves the music community year round, by providing emergency aid through MusiCares, to the advocacy work we do to protect musicians’ rights, according to a statement from the organization. It lists providing $60 million to 58,000 clients in financial needs, $6.7 million for disaster relief, and free healthcare to 88,000 people.

This past Friday, GRAMMY-nominated rock legend Joan Jett performed on Rolling Stone‘s “In My Room” IGTV Music Series and is she’s auctioning off an autographed signature series Gibson ES 339 electric guitar via CharityBuzz to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.